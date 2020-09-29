Danville Schools Superintendent wants parent feedback on kids back in the classroom

DANVILLE, VA. – Students in Danville City Schools are still learning 100% virtually, but school leaders are figuring out what’s next.

And unlike other divisions in our area, Danville is asking parents what they think the return to in person learning should look like.

On Monday night, parents such as Chimere Prunty came with questions and ideas for administrators who were all ears. Monday’s session was just one of 11 meetings total allowing parents to get direct face time with the superintendent.

“I had a lot of good information on the safety of the classrooms and how the kids will get there," Prunty said.

School leaders shared a video of what cleaning will look like once students do move back into the classroom. But for now, superintendent Catherine Magouyrk said health data is still the driving factor although parents should get a seat at the table.

“By being inclusive, listening, thinking about our plan and including as many people as possible, that when we open we will have thought of everything that can go right and everything that could go wrong," Magouyrk said.

The listening sessions are a series with each school getting its own dedicated time. Monday’s session was for an elementary school, and while other divisions may be taking parent feedback, Danville is the only one doing it at this scale.

“We don’t all have the same ideas, we don’t all have the same answers, but sometimes when people talk about it, if I know that the same topic keeps coming up, keeps coming up, keeps coming up, I need to address it very loudly," Magouyrk said.

Magouyrk will present her back to the classroom plan to the school board on Oct. 15.

Prunty hasn’t made up her mind yet for her kids, but she is anxious to see what they come up with.

“I want to send them back but with these masks on for about seven to eight hours I don’t know how that’s going to work, virtual learning is really good but I think that in school is important too," Prunty said.

A list of meetings is below; all meetings are at Geroge Washington High School.

• George Washington High School - Friday, September 25 (5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

• Gibson Elementary School - Monday, September 28 (5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

• Forest Hills Elementary - Tuesday, September 29 (3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

• G.L.H. Johnson Elementary - Tuesday, September 29 (5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

• Woodberry Hills Elementary - Wednesday, September 30 (5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

• Galileo High School - Friday, October 2 (8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. or 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

• Woodrow Wilson Intermediate - Monday, October 5 (3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

• O.T. Bonner Middle - Monday, October 5 (6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.)

• Schoolfield Elementary - Tuesday, October 6 (5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

• Danville Alternative Program - Wednesday, October 7 (11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

• Park Avenue Elementary - Wednesday, October 7 (12:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. or 6:00 p.m. – 7:30

p.m.)

• Westwood Middle School – Thursday, October 8 (6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.)