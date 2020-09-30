Inmate at Danville City Jail tests positive for coronavirus

DANVILLE, Va. – An inmate at the Danville City Jail has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Danville Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the inmate was showing symptoms earlier this week and was seen by the jail doctor and isolated.

Medical staff at the jail say that as of Wednesday, the inmate’s temperature was normal and they seem to be doing well.

Officials say when they found out that the inmate was positive, they identified inmates who had contact with them and isolated them as well.

According to a release sent by the jail, part of the jail has been sectioned off for quarantining and cleaning has been enhanced.

Officials aren’t sure how the inmate got coronavirus and say they are working with the health department to review the best practices going forward.