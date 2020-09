WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a car crash in Wythe County on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the accident happened around 5:52 p.m. when a tractor-trailer going north on I-77 on the ramp to I-81N ran off the left side of the road and down into a culvert.

According to police, the driver died at the scene and officers are in the process of notifying his family.

The crash remains under investigation.