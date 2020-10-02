5th District candidate Bob Good posted photo with senator who later tested positive for COVID-19

The Trumps aren’t the only high-profile people testing positive for coronavirus.

Utah senator Mike Lee announced Friday he will isolate for the next 10 days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee’s announcement led 10 News to reach out to 5th district Republican candidate Bob Good’s campaign.

Good posted a photo with Lee on social media on Thursday. 10 News asked the Good campaign if the photo was taken in the last two weeks and if so, did Good plan to get tested?

I am proud to have the full support of Senator Mike Lee (UT). Senator Lee is a strong adherent to our Constitution and a staunch defender for preserving our Republic. I look forward to working alongside Senator Lee when I get to DC. pic.twitter.com/eb4tavodTx — Bob Good for Congress (@GoodForCongress) October 1, 2020

The Good campaign did not answer those questions, but sent 10 News this response with a link to the CDC’s contact tracing page:

“We have been informed through social media of Sen. Lee’s news. He and his family are in our thoughts and prayers. We are praying for a speedy recovery. Mr. Good is informed of and abiding by CDC guidelines, which can be found here.”

Good has campaign events scheduled for this weekend, including a Second Amendment rally in Nelson County on Saturday.