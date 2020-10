FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing 38-year-old man.

Ricky Stout’s family said he was last seen leaving his home in Rocky Mount on Monday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities describe Stout as about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds with brown or black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-483-3000.