Hundreds of families receive food at mobile distribution drive

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ROANOKE, Va. – More than 400 families have food on their tables thanks to a local drive-thru distribution.

Cars snaked around a Roanoke parking lot on Friday, as volunteers packed 1,200 meals into trunks and backseats.

It was the second of two events organized by Feeding Southwest Virginia and Wells Fargo to help those in need.

“It should feed a family of four for about three days. We also have fresh produce and other supplies that we’re using to supplement that,” said Lisa Uhl, director of marking and communications for Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The boxes also included peanut butter, pasta, and even bags of dog and cat food for the four-legged members of the family.

“I am really thankful that they’re doing this because it is really helping the families,” said Iris King, who appreciated the gifted groceries. “And with people going through the pandemic right now, people are in need!”

Feeding Southwest Virginia pulled off the pull-up event thanks to a national grant from Wells Fargo.