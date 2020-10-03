Trump calls for a second stimulus package while he’s being treated for COVID-19

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to call for another coronavirus relief package Saturday afternoon while he’s being treated for the coronavirus himself.

He is currently admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as of Friday evening.

“OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you!” Trump tweeted.

Congressional negotiators have been in a deadlock with the Trump administration over the second coronavirus relief package for months.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin recently resumed talks about the stimulus package this week, NBC News reports.