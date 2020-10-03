Trump is doing ‘very well' at Walter Reed hospital, has no fever

BETHESDA, Md. – President Donald Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, and the rest of his medical team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center provided an update on his condition Saturday morning.

President Trump’s doctor provides update on his coronavirus treatment President Donald Trump’s doctor, Dr. Sean Conley, and the rest of his medical team provides an update on his condition. Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Friday, Trump was flown to the military hospital after being injected with an experimental drug combination in treatment at the White House.

President Trump is “doing very well” and his doctors are “extremely happy” with his progress Conley said.

Trump had a mild cough, nasal congestion and fatigue when coming into the hospital on Friday evening, but doctors said those are currently improving. He has had no trouble breathing or walking around.

According to Conley, he has been fever-free for over 24 hours, but he had a fever on Thursday into Friday.

His oxygen saturation level was 96% and did not receive supplemental oxygen from Thursday through Saturday morning.

Dr. Conley repeatedly declines to say if the president has been on medical oxygen at any point, but says he is not on oxygen today. — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2020

Trump is in high spirits and allegedly said “I feel like I can walk out of here today," according to Dr. Sean Dooley.

During his coronavirus treatment, he will be given Rendesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral medication, over the course of five days.

Conley assured the press that there is no cause for concern.