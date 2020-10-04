Bedford Fire investigates overnight apartment fire

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department is investigating an overnight apartment fire on Blue Ridge Avenue.

According to Deputy Chief Matt Scott, firefighters arrived on scene around 1:15 a.m. Sunday to heavy smoke coming from a two-story wood frame apartment building.

The fire was contained to a bedroom in the building.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to gain control of the fire.

Scott estimates the damage to be about $35,000.

No one was injured, according to the release.

The fire remains under investigation.