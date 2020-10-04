Ohio governor declares Sunday as ‘Day of Prayer’ for President Trump, First Lady after COVID-19 diagnosis

OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is declaring Sunday, Oct. 4, as a Day of Prayer for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The proclamation was announced Saturday on the governor’s Facebook page.

The Day of Prayer will be in honor of “President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as all those suffering from or impacted by coronavirus,” the order states.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted and I have issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, October 4, as a Day of Prayer. The Day... Posted by Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday, October 3, 2020

The president is currently receiving treatment for his COVID-19 symptoms by a team of doctors at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He was admitted to the facility on Friday.

There’s no set timeline on when he is expected to be released as of yet.