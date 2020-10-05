Some Franklin County students switch to virtual learning as COVID-19 spreads in community

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Middle and high school students in Franklin County will switch to virtual learning for two weeks, school leaders announced on Monday.

In a letter sent to families on Monday afternoon, school leaders said they’re making the change due to the community spread of COVID-19 in Franklin County and difficulties in staffing.

The change goes into effect starting Thursday and will affect students at Franklin County High School, Benjamin Franklin Middle School and the Gereau Center.

School leaders emphasized that the decision to switch to virtual learning is not indicative of spread within Franklin County Public Schools, but rather, due to the significant rise in COVID-19 cases in Franklin County. School leaders said they believe there has been no transmission of the virus while at school.

As the community sees increased spread of COVID-19, school leaders have asked staff to quarantine or teach from home. This creates staffing issues and a coverage deficiency for the remaining hybrid students. School leaders said the switch to virtual learning will allow staff to finish their time in quarantine.

Elementary school students won’t be affected by this change, school leaders said.

Students in special education classes at Franklin County High School and Benjamin Franklin Middle School will still report to school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, according to school leaders.

School leaders said students will return to their normal schedules on October 19.