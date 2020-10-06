Martinsville company hiring nearly 2,000 seasonal workers

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Those searching for a job are in luck!

Radial is planning to bring on nearly 2,000 entry-level fulfillment center workers in Martinsville.

These seasonal workers will be responsible for processing online orders. They will source orders and send them to their final destinations faster using Radial’s technology, fulfillment, and transportation solutions.

For those who may be concerned about working with others during the coronavirus pandemic, the company has multiple protocols in place to maintain a safe working environment.

Automated temperature thermal screenings for anyone prior to entering every facility, visitors included

Requirements to wear masks at all times

Adjustments to working layouts and technology enhancements to enable and enforce social distancing

Badges to remind and train new hires on social distancing best practices

Heightened hygiene and sanitation procedures across every site to reduce risk

Seasonal workers will join the more than 3,000 regular, full-time employees at Radial’s fulfillment centers across the country to help pack and ship holiday orders.

For those seeking long-term employment, Radial plans to offer significant opportunities to convert into full-time positions this year to support Radial’s strong growth.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 3375 Joseph Martin Hwy, Martinsville, VA 24112, Adecco is holding a hiring event to fill these open Radial jobs.

Can’t make it to the job fair? Click here if you’re interested in applying for one of these jobs.