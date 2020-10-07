Former ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ contestant joins Blacksburg restaurant team

BLACKSBURG, Va. – This chef impressed Gordon Ramsey enough to make it as a runner-up on Season 14 of Hell’s Kitchen, and now she’ll hopefully impress Blacksburg foodies with her culinary skills.

Celebrity chef Torrence "T" Gregorie will be joining the Black Hen & Bar Blue team as a Chef Consultant.

We’ve been hinting about some changes these past few week, and we are excited to finally reveal the big news: Chef T of... Posted by The Black Hen & Bar Blue on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Restaurant officials announced on Wednesday that Chef T will bring her vision to the Black Hen and Bar Blue where she will debut new dishes and special events.

Luckily, the restaurant said in its special announcement that they will unveil this week’s menu on Thursday.

Chef T used to run a restaurant in St. Paul called Ina + Forbes Restaurant, which she told WCYB was a tribute to her grandmother. Unfortunately, it closed permanently due to COVID-19.