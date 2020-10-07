Salem Red Sox to host a ‘Hocus Pocus’ movie night

SALEM, Va. – Goodbye, cruel world, and hello, Sanderson Sisters.

On Oct. 23, these witchy sisters and the Salem Red Sox are teaming up for a night of spooky fun with a “Hocus Pocus” movie night at the Haley Toyota Field.

Moviegoers are able to sit in the stands or in the outfield, but folks who want to stay away from the autumn chill can pay for limited premium suites. You’re able to have up to 10 guests for $75 per suite.

For those missing the classic baseball concessions, the Red Sox Grill will be open throughout the event.

Before the movie starts, everyone is also encouraged to join in on a fun family-friendly workout with Burn Boot Camp Blacksburg from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Admission to this event is free with gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the movie set to start at 7:30 p.m.

