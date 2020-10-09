50ºF

Local News

Authorities investigating car fire at Carilion parking deck

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Fire
Authorities are investigating a car fire that happened at a Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital parking deck on Friday morning.
Authorities are investigating a car fire that happened at a Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital parking deck on Friday morning. (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are investigating a car that caught fire on a parking deck at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital early Friday morning.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were dispatched around 3 a.m. and were able to put the fire out about 15 minutes after finding the fire.

Officials believe only one car was affected, and no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: