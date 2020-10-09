Authorities investigating car fire at Carilion parking deck

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are investigating a car that caught fire on a parking deck at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital early Friday morning.
According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were dispatched around 3 a.m. and were able to put the fire out about 15 minutes after finding the fire.
Officials believe only one car was affected, and no injuries have been reported.
#WorkingFire At 3:08am, we were dispatched to the 1800 block of Belleview Ave SE for a fire. Units arrived to find a car fire on a parking deck. @CarilionClinic PD assisted in locating the #fire so Fire-EMS personnel could work quickly to extinguish the flames. pic.twitter.com/UHJwdCLUFX— Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) October 9, 2020