UVA medical expert says experimental drug given to Trump works in COVID-19 treatment

ROANOKE, Va. – Nearly one week after President Trump received the experimental drug, one medical expert in our area said they’re using that same cocktail as part of a national study — and they’re seeing results.

Doctor William Petri of the University of Virginia told 10 News Thursday the cocktail appears to be effective, lowering the number of days a patient is sick from about 13 to eight.

“The drug or medication is two antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19, and we know from phase three physical trials that this drug works to treat COVID-19,” said Dr. William Perti. “So, patients that have received these antibodies, including President Trump last week, have lower viral loads, less virus, and they have shorter duration of symptoms.”

Doctor Perti added that the university plans on administering the drug to 40 patients as part of the national study.

To be eligible, you have to be living with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last four days and continue living with that same person for a month.