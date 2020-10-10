House collapses, Roanoke firefighter injured in early morning house fire

ROANOKE, Va. – A house fire in Roanoke led to the complete collapse of the structure and left a firefighter injured.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, a home in the 700 block of Bullitt Ave SE was heavily involved in smoke and flames when crews arrived. It happened at 5:45 a.m.

While firefighters were working, a crew member saw a partial collapse in the foundation of the structure and warned all crews surrounding of the hazard. Shortly after the warning, the complete structure collapsed.

At 5:45am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a #WorkingFire in the 700 block of Bullitt Ave SE. Details of the #fire attached. ⬇️ #StructureCollapse pic.twitter.com/p1Q2G9HJ77 — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) October 10, 2020

One firefighter was hit by debris. They sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Some equipment was also caught in the collapse and is deemed unsalvageable.

A neighboring home was exposed to the flames. Fortunately, that house was not damaged.