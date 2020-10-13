Health department holds free COVID-19 testing in Roanoke, Craig County

People in Roanoke and Craig County will be able to get a free coronavirus test later this week, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health.

Testing in Roanoke will be on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Berglund Center. There are around 200 tests available.

In New Castle, there are 100 tests available for people to get tested on Thursday at the Craig County Health Center from 4 to 6 p.m.

To register for either testing location, you can call 540-769-2052.