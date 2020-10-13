67ºF

Health department holds free COVID-19 testing in Roanoke, Craig County

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Health, Coronavirus
Biochemical researcher Tiziana Alberio works on sample of saliva at the Insubria university department of biomedical science and research in Busto Arsizio, Italy, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Researchers at Insubria University come up with rapid salivary test methodology with 93% sensitivity rate to Coronavirus. The non invasive action could help screen large group of population before entering closed area such as cinemas, theaters or shopping centers. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
People in Roanoke and Craig County will be able to get a free coronavirus test later this week, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health.

Testing in Roanoke will be on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Berglund Center. There are around 200 tests available.

In New Castle, there are 100 tests available for people to get tested on Thursday at the Craig County Health Center from 4 to 6 p.m.

To register for either testing location, you can call 540-769-2052.

