'We sadly have been hit hard’: The Homeplace Restaurant in Catawba closes indefinitely

A beloved local restaurant known for its family-style comfort food will be closing its doors for the year after this weekend.

The Homeplace Restaurant in Catawba shared an update on Facebook Monday night with news that the last day of business this year will be on Sunday.

Restaurant management did not explicitly state whether the restaurant would reopen in 2021 but wrote, “We pray for better days and hope 2021 will shine for all.”

Management cited the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on local businesses, saying, “We sadly have been hit hard.” Efforts to reopen inside dining with social distancing measures in place weren’t bringing in enough business, according to management.

The Homeplace will be open through Sunday for inside dining and carry-out.