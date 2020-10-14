Beamer’s 25 reopens in Roanoke for the first time since March

ROANOKE, Va – A popular restaurant in downtown Roanoke reopened its doors to the public for the first time in seven months on Wednesday.

Beamer’s 25 on Salem Avenue closed because of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, but they’re back and opened with a few new food options. Along with the classic menu items, new options like milkshakes, truffle fries, and specialty burgers will also be available for restaurantgoers to sink their teeth in.

Management says they are happy to see most of their staff members return.

“60% are returning staff and 40%are new staff. Of course, some others choose to move on to other things, but again, we’re just happy to have our doors open and making milkshakes for all of Roanoke,” Regional Manager Jojo Soprano said.

The restaurant will also be offering take-out, curbside pickup and delivery.