Crews on scene of Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Danville on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they are at 151A James Road, according to a tweet sent around 6:45 a.m.

DFD WORKING FIRE: 151A James Road. Heavy smoke and fire showing on arrival. Now a defensive (outside) operation. All occupants are outside the house. pic.twitter.com/WDIe5aw1Hv — Danville Fire Department (@DanvilleVaFire) October 14, 2020

When crews first arrived, they say there was heavy smoke and fire.

Authorities say that everyone is out of the house.