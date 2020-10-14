52ºF

Local News

Crews on scene of Danville house fire

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Danville, Southside
Crews on scene of a house fire in Danville
Crews on scene of a house fire in Danville (Danville Fire Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Danville on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they are at 151A James Road, according to a tweet sent around 6:45 a.m.

When crews first arrived, they say there was heavy smoke and fire.

Authorities say that everyone is out of the house.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: