Local high school dedicates spirited parade to 2021 seniors

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – This local high school made the best out of an unfortunate situation by keeping the spirit alive for its graduating class.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rockbridge County High School dedicated a parade to the senior class of 2021 with a caravan of cars decorated in Wildcat colors.

Students have been virtual since the start of the school year, and the school wanted to make sure the seniors felt special and appreciated since they can’t spend their last year in high school in-person.

“We wanted to give the seniors a chance to see that we still appreciated them and we had them in mind. And show them a little bit of love this afternoon,” said Assistant Principal Scott Fleshman.

Each piece of candy given out at the parade had a special message on it to encourage the students.

The parade was a part of the high school’s spirit week celebrations.