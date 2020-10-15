Lynchburg business owners have more time to apply for local CARES Act grant

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg business owners have more time to apply for a local CARES Act grant.

The City of Lynchburg extended its deadline to Oct. 30. You could receive a grant up to $20,000 as long as your business has at least one employee.

The city council allocated four million dollars to the program. So far, 250 businesses have applied.

“Applications are open to all small businesses in the City of Lynchburg that were registered with the city or had a business license with the city by March 1st of this year, so pre-COVID,” said Anna Bentson, assistant director of economic development and tourism for the City of Lynchburg

Bentson stresses if you received any other federal cares funding, you are still eligible for the local grant.