Roanoke City Council candidate tests positive for COVID-19

Robert Jeffrey tested positive on Tuesday

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Roanoke City Council candidate, Robert Jeffrey Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 13, 2020.
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke City Council candidate tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks prior to the election.

Robert Jeffrey Jr. announced his diagnosis Thursday and said he has been quarantining and resting at home with his wife who also tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our campaign took the matter seriously by putting the safety, health and wellness of the community and our team at the forefront of our plan,” said Jefferey in his statement. “Despite being overly precautious, we were still impacted.”

He said that contracting the virus gives him firsthand knowledge of what Roanoke citizens are going through, making him more committed to creating awareness around the pandemic in the Star City.

“With over 20 days left in this campaign, I’m committed to finish this historic election with enthusiasm and fervor,” said Jeffrey. “Together, we will get through this.”

