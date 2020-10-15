VMI switching to online classes before Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Va. – VMI announced Thursday that the school will move to online classes the week of Thanksgiving.

Superintendent J.H. Binford Peay III said that academic instruction will move online beginning Monday, Nov. 23, in an effort to limit exposing cadets and families through the overlap of the pandemic and flu season.

According to the announcement, the Corps of Cadets will be leaving campus grounds starting Friday, Nov. 20 with this schedule:

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, CAD: 1st class cadets and Rats as well as cadets being transported by 1st class cadets

Saturday morning, Nov. 21, 2020: 3rd class cadets

Saturday afternoon, Nov. 21, 2020: 2nd class cadets

“Though this transition to an online environment is just over a month away, we know how quickly things can change during this pandemic. We must continue to work together to deliver on our mission,” said Peay.

Cadets will return to post for the spring semester next year in 2021 on Jan. 17-18 and will begin classes on Jan. 21.

