To stay or to go? Fate of a confederate monument in Franklin on November ballot

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Election night is deeper than just who you may vote for in Franklin County. Voters will decide whether a Confederate monument will continue to live outside the county courthouse or be taken down.

As with most political issues, voters are split on the matter.

Some voters are tied to principles of history and legacy, while others liken the statue to racism.

“It’s history. That’s what’s happening to the people now. They’re doing away with what happened…giving the wrong ideas about what happened 100 years or more," stated Lloyd Bridges.

Henry Turnage, a Franklin County native, says the monument sends a negative message to the people of color in his community.

“You can’t run people of color in there and tell them they can receive justice," said Turnage. “You telling them at the front door that they can’t receive a fair trial.”

Bridges says he thinks conversation could heal the contention. Turnage says he simply wants to be heard.

In an effort to achieve that goal, Turnage and others are hosting an event Saturday that hopes to drum up support in their favor.

The Caravan of Justice is scheduled for Saturday, October 17 at 3 p.m. The group will caravan from Mary Elizabeth Park to the statue before heading to Pig River for a small rally. Social distancing will be enforced.