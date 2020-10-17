Director brings Lifetime movie shoot back to his hometown of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The streets of Roanoke are a backdrop for a made-for-TV movie and one local native has the vision for it all.

On Friday night, film crews shot at the Wells Fargo Tower Plaza for a movie that will air on Lifetime.

“The Weekend” is a thriller about a young black woman abducted for her organs to be sold on the black market. Director Dylan Vox is a 2000 graduate of Roanoke County’s Cave Spring High School.

This is his second movie shot in the Star City, and he said he’s proud to show off his hometown.

“Some of the places that are signature to Roanoke, like we’ve shot at the star, we’ve shot at the Jefferson Center, Layman Family Farm, Smith Mountain Lake, things that are iconic to Roanoke I want to make sure are really captured in the film," Vox said.

Crews have a few more scenes to shoot over the next few days. The movie is set to air on tv sometime next year.