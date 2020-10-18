Free flu shots for Bedford County families

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Health Department is offering flu shots to families. Vaccines are free for families with Medicaid and private insurance. Anyone without insurance can receive a vaccine for $30.

Bedford County Public Schools posted about the event on Facebook:

"FLU VACCINES FOR FAMILIES

To serve families, the Bedford County Health Department has decided to suspend normal operations on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, to offer

flu vaccines for families. Medicaid and private insurance are accepted, and those without insurance may receive a vaccine for $30.00. The Health

Department will be open from 8:15-11:30 a.m. and 1:00-4:30 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact the Health Department at 540-586-

7952.

Families are encouraged to complete a permission form in advance to expedite the process when arriving at the Health Department. A paper

copy of the form can be made available by contacting your child's school."

