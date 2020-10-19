Lynchburg pawn shop organizes treasure hunt for $1,200 ring

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The treasure hunt is on to win a diamond ring valued at $1,200.

Lynchburg’s Timberlake Jewelry and Pawn Shop organized the quest where participants receive clues to find a hidden certificate.

Bring that winning certificate back to the shop and you can retrieve the grand prize: a 14-carat white gold diamond ring.

This is the fourth treasure hunt the shop has organized. Previously, the owner gave away a $1,000 in cash and two rings valued at a $1,000 each.

“A lot of people were trying to find things to do in town, and we just came up with a great marketing idea where we would involve the community and maybe do something where we could get people outside,” said Louis Scicli, owner of the Timberlake Jewelry and Pawn Shop.

Scicli asks participants to obey COVID-19 guidelines: wear a mask and not to form a large group while on the hunt.

To receive the treasure hunt clues, you have to like the shop’s Facebook page and then ask to join their Lynchburg Treasure Hunt group.