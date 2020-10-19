What’s News Today: road work, parking enforcement resumes

Road work could impact your commute in Franklin County starting today. St. Johns Loop will be closed for pipe installation. The closure runs from near Johnny’s Ridge Road to two-and-a-half miles from Franklin Street. Work is expected to last through November 9th.

Road work on Interstate 81 could impact your commute. Crews will be working on the s-curves in Botetourt County. Alternating lane closure will be in place nightly due to paving from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through Wednesday night.

Parking enforcement resumes today in Roanoke. Enforcement was suspended in March when the governor issued his Stay-at-Home order. The city says business activity has increased as restrictions were relaxed, resulting in an increase in business activity. The city has worked with local businesses downtown to designate 16 curbside pickup locations. These spots will have a 15-minute time limit.

Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing at its 2 p.m. session today. It will receive comments about filling Djuna Osborne’s seat on council. She stepped down last month for personal reasons. Earlier this month, city council interviewed five people for the position. It’s expected to announce the replace at its 7 p.m. session. The new member will serve the remainder of the term, which expires December 31, 2022.

The Hollis Library in Roanoke County will reopen today. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only. You can make a reservation on the library’s website for a one hour time slot. Capacity will be limited to 25 percent. The library will close daily from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for cleaning. The South County library opened last month, with plans to reopen the Glenvar and Vinton libraries later this fall.

A hearing takes place in Richmond today, about the Robert E. Lee statue. In August, a judge agreed to hear arguments. Some Monument Avenue residents are fight to keep the statue. In June, Governor Northam ordered the statue be removed.

A statewide campaign by YOVASO is underway, encouraging teens to use their seatbelts. “Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down” is a five-week campaign reminding teens that a seat belt is the best defense against injury and death in a crash. Last year, 65 teens were killed in crashes statewide, with more than half not wearing a seatbelt. The campaign will also address speed, with half of teen crashes caused by excessive speed.

Students at three Franklin County schools will return to normal schedule today. Classes at Franklin County High School, Benjamin Franklin Middle School and the Gereau Center went all virtual on October 8th due to community spread of COVID-19. As we’ve reported, the move to virtual learning was due to a lack of staffing, due to 19 staff members being in quarantine and not because of spread in the classroom.