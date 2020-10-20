Authorities searching for burglars who grabbed cash, cigarettes from Franklin County stores

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Burglars broke into two local convenience stores early Tuesday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the pair got away with cash and cigarettes.

The pair burglarized the Eagle Mart located at 7645 Hardy Road in Hardy and the Redwood Express Mart located at 3362 Old Franklin Turnpike in Glade Hill.

The businesses reported broken windows and stolen items upon opening.

The Sheriff’s Office described the burglars as two middle-aged men wearing masks and head coverings.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.