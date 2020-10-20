Centra, River Ridge Mall partner for ‘I Pink I Can’ fundraiser

LYNCHBURG, Va. – You can find great deals at Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall. But one in particular has a good cause behind it.

“Breast cancer awareness is a passion of mine. It affects 1 in 8 women: your mother, your sister, your best friend,” said Louise Dudley, the mall’s general manager.

Dudley was one of those women -- diagnosed in 2006 at the age of 53.

“They had said, ‘You have a 25% chance of a five-year survival.’ So, I’m real happy that I beat the odds," said Dudley.

Fourteen years later, Dudley is helping other women to beat the odds.

The River Ridge Mall is partnering with Centra for its 2nd annual ‘I Pink I Can’ campaign, where you can add names of those affected by breast cancer to a pink ribbon tree.

Through online donations, you can enter for the chance to win a one-of-a-kind pink, diamond necklace valued at $500. Proceeds go to Centra’s Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center.

“[The cause is] very special to me myself, everyone in the community. We just want to spread the word,” said John Quinlin, manager of the River Ridge Henebry’s Jewelers store. They donated the necklace for the cause.

Dudley said there’s no price tag on the importance of early detection.

“The best prevention of breast cancer is the awareness and for the women to go out and get their mammograms during the month of October.”

The event runs through October 31 and the drawing will take place on November 2.

You can be in the running for the diamond necklace by making a donation through Centra’s website. Under designation, select “Cancer Care.” In the Tribute Gift Section, type in “I Pink I Can Drawing” to ensure your entry into the giveaway.