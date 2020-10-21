'Out of this world’: Homestead launches kids program to send postcards to space

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – Kids love sending mail to the North Pole at Christmas, but now some children are putting their stamp on mail heading out of this world.

Things at the Omni Homestead Resort are historic and guests like that nothing really changes. It’s a place to step back in time, but one featured activity will be stepping into the future: postcards to space!

“I was like ‘Wow, that’s so cool. I love space!’ I just love thinking about like what’s all up there,” said 7th grader, Brooke Hess. “Just so excited that something I drew is going out of this world."

Sisters Brooke and Allison Hess jumped at the chance to create their own postcards that will be shipped on a rocket to outer space.

“I drew the moon, so you could add like fuel there, and then you could just like stop at the moon, like a little pit stop and then go to like mars or something,” Brooke said. “I really like to draw, so I wanted to incorporate a pencil. It’s just kind of like exploration and not knowing what’s out there,” said 10th grader Allison

Their imaginations ran wild as they filled out the blank card. It’s all part of a new space project called Blue Origin from Amazon’s CEO.

Picture perfect flight @BlueOrigin. And this vehicle has now flown to space & back six times making this a new milestone. We carried 23 payloads today including thousands of postcards from kids all over the world for @ClubforFuture. Keep them coming kids & we’ll keep flying them! pic.twitter.com/ZrjaknJh1t — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 12, 2019

“To think a little piece of paper that they’re going to color on is going to be put on one of the New Sheperd rockets, sent to outer space, stamped with flown to space and then sent back to them. I can’t imagine a cooler memento for a kid than something like that,” said Lynn Swann, OMNI Homestead, director of marketing and communication.

Creating this activity is part of Homestead’s effort to provide educational activities for kids during a time they often learn sitting in front of a screen.

“For some students, it may be hard to stay engaged, so we came up with a list of educational resources in this area,” said Swann.

The idea of postcards to space is certainly thinking outside the box.

To create your own postcard to send to space, click here.