CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person at Brookville High School in Campbell County has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a release from school officials on Tuesday, the person is isolating and anyone who was in close contact with the person has been told to quarantine.

Officials say the district will “continue to implement strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

To see a full list of coronavirus cases in local K-12 schools, click here.