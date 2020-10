AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Two people at Elon Elementary School in Amherst County have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a release sent out to the community, officials say the cases are both a result of community transmission and that the school will remain open.

School officials say they have contacted anyone who was potentially exposed, and that anyone who was not contacted is believed to have been exposed.

