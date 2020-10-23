Two seriously hurt in US-460 crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE
Three people are in the hospital after police say two cars overturned on US-460W in Lynchburg.
Authorities say two of the people have serious injuries as a result of the accident.
First responders are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
One lane is now back open.
ORIGINAL STORY
A crash has closed US-460 in Lynchburg, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Authorities say the crash happened near US-29S.
As of 9:30 a.m., all westbound lanes are closed.