Two seriously hurt in US-460 crash in Lynchburg

Three taken to the hospital

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Two people are seriously injured after a crash on US-460W in Lynchburg
Two people are seriously injured after a crash on US-460W in Lynchburg (Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va.UPDATE

Three people are in the hospital after police say two cars overturned on US-460W in Lynchburg.

Authorities say two of the people have serious injuries as a result of the accident.

First responders are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

One lane is now back open.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash has closed US-460 in Lynchburg, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Authorities say the crash happened near US-29S.

As of 9:30 a.m., all westbound lanes are closed.

