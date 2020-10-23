Wedding at Wintergreen Resort causes a COVID-19 outbreak among staff

NELLYSFORD, Va. – A wedding hosted at Wintergreen Resort led to 20 staff members in quarantine due to a coronavirus outbreak.

General Manager Rod Kessler announced in a letter to Wintergreen homeowners that some associates have recently tested positive for COVID-19. After working with the health department, other employees were also deemed exposed to the virus through close contact.

The outbreak traces back to a wedding hosted at Wintergreen that happened on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. Kessler said a few days after the wedding, the resort was notified that someone from the wedding party had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Kessler said contact tracing led to the food and beverage department, which connected to a group of associates directly involved with the wedding. This resulted in 20 staff members tested and in quarantine.

According to the notice, everyone who might have been exposed has been tested and are either waiting for test results or have received a negative result.

“Sadly, Wintergreen is not immune to the coronavirus,” said Kessler. “We know from the over 8 million cases of COVID-19 in the United States the virus is highly contagious, and even the most well-intentioned and best-guided efforts do not guarantee against the spread.”

Two sections of the resort, Banquets and The Edge, have been closed until officials “can be confident the outbreak has been contained."