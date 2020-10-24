Sweet Springs Resort opens its door to paranormal activity hunters

SWEET SPRINGS, W.Va. – Paranormal investigators are searching one of our region’s hidden gems, and they want your help.

The West Virginia Paranormal Investigators are at the Old Sweet Springs Resort in Monroe County. It’s about 30 minutes west of New Castle in Craig County.

The hotel was designed by Thomas Jefferson hundreds of years ago. It eventually closed and the state took it over, turning it first into a sanitarium and then into a retirement home.

Now the Sweet Springs Foundation is rehabbing the property to its former glory. And to help fund that project they’re hosting these tours for people to learn the secrets of the past.

“A lot of the stories come from the nurses so a lot of people have family members who were nurses here and they said there were certain hallways that they were absolutely terrified of," foundation historical research director Cindie Harper said. "I see it as a way that I can help raise funds to save this place.”

There are more tours and other Halloween activities scheduled between now and the end of the month. Admission is charged in the form of donations.

Visit Sweet Springs Resort’s website and Facebook Page for more information.