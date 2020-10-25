‘No family should have to go through this’: The seven-year search for a missing man

ROANOKE, Va. – October 25 is the day Mary and Michael Douthat fear the most. It’s the day Chris Douthat — Mary’s son and Michael’s brother — went missing seven years ago.

“No family should have to go through this," Mary said. “It’s very wrenching, very emotional. You get angry.”

“What if this was your family that was suffering?" Michael added.

Chris was dropped off by his mother at Vinton Roofing at approximately 1:30 p.m. on October 25, 2013. He was later seen at the Vinton Kroger and near Chaps Tavern that day but did not show up to meet a friend at the Bennington Street Food Lion that afternoon.

The family has periodically placed billboards in and around Roanoke. Additionally, Michael carries his brother’s missing person flyers with him at all times.

“I put them up everywhere I go," Michael said. "It doesn’t matter where. North Carolina, Northern Virginia...I give them to any place that will put one up.”

As time keeps moving, Michael said the family may decide to declare Chris legally dead if he is not found soon.

“I don’t want to think my brother’s dead," Michael said. "It’s so horrible to think that, but at this point, that’s what it’s looking like.”

However, the Douthat family will continue to do whatever they can to find out where Chris is.

“You don’t give up hope that somewhere, someday, he will come home," Mary said.

“Whoever is responsible for this. You’re a scumbag," Michael Douthat said. "We’re going to find out what happened. We’re going to find out what you did and bring justice for my brother Christopher.”

If you have any information on what happened to Chris Douthat, call Virginia State Police at 540-375-9589.