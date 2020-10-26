What’s News Today: CARES money, return to school

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will discuss CARES Act money. The county is proposing to give hazard duty pay and an appreciation bonus to staff. The school system would also receive money. Grants will also be made available to businesses and non-profits. The board could also vote to spend $1.2 million on broadband expansion. Internet access would reach 1,800 new customers in Big Island, Diamond Hill, Staunton River and Cedar Key.

More students will return to school in Lynchburg this week. Hybrid instruction begins today for 7th through 12th graders. Students will attend in-person two days a week and online three days a week. Parents are asked to take their child’s temperature and make sure they are not showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Third grade students will return to class, in-person, full-time in Roanoke County. Administrators say they have found ways to utilize space, allowing for the expansion. Fourth and fifth grade students, who receive daily special education or English learner services will return four days a week. For secondary schools, hybrid help days are being added on Wednesday mornings.

State Superintendent of Education, Dr. James Lane, will travel to southwest Virginia today. He will visit with students and teachers at Greenfield Elementary School.