Homestead Creamery recalls products in glass bottles due to sanitation process issue

WIRTZ, Va. – Fans of this local brand should check their refrigerators for any of the vintage-style company’s glass-bottled products.

Homestead Creamery voluntarily issued a recall on glass-bottled products due to “a suspected issue with the bottle sanitizing process,” according to a news release from the company.

Marketing Director Rose Jeter said the glass-bottled products in question may have a strong sanitizer odor which may affect the taste and quality of the product.

Here’s a chart of the affected products and their best buy dates:

Product UPC Best Buy Dates A2A2 2% half gallon 875252000289 Nov. 8 Creamline Whole Milk half gallon 875252000074 Nov. 4, Nov. 8, Nov. 9 Homogenized Whole Milk half gallon 875252000173 Nov. 4, Nov. 8, Nov. 9 Homogenized Whole Milk quart 875252000159 Nov. 5, Nov. 8, Nov. 9 2% Milk half gallon 875252000272 Nov. 4, Nov. 8, Nov. 9 2% Milk quart 875252000258 Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9 Non-Fat Creamline Milk half gallon 875252000371 Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9 Non-Fat Creamline Milk quart 875252000357 Nov. 8, Nov. 9 Chocolate Milk half gallon 875252000470 Nov. 4, Nov. 8, Nov. 9 Chocolate Milk quart 875252000456 Nov. 4, Nov. 5, Nov. 9 Orange Cream Milk quart

875252000623 Nov. 8 Cowpuccino Milk quart

875252000760 Nov. 8 Heavy Cream quart

875252000890 Nov. 4, Nov. 8, Nov. 9 Half and Half quart

875252000869 Nov. 8, Nov. 9 Half and Half quart

875252000869 Nov. 8, Nov. 9 Buttermilk quart

875252000821 Nov. 29 Lemonade half gallon

875252002658 Dec. 19, Dec. 20 Eggnog quart returnable bottle

875252000982 Nov. 15 Old Fashioned Custard quart returnable bottle

875252000920 Nov. 15 Eggnog half gallon returnable bottle

875252000999 Nov. 15 Eggnog quart nonreturnable bottle

875252001002 Nov. 15 Old Fashioned Custard quart nonreturnable bottle

875252000951 Nov. 15

Jeter said the glass bottles were distributed in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and New York starting Oct. 14 through retail stores, direct delivery and wholesale distributors.

The company said consumers should return the bottles to the place of purchase for a full refund.

There is no known health risk associated with the issue at this time.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the company at 540-721-2045.