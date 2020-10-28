Homestead Creamery recalls products in glass bottles due to sanitation process issue

WIRTZ, Va. – Fans of this local brand should check their refrigerators for any of the vintage-style company’s glass-bottled products.
Homestead Creamery voluntarily issued a recall on glass-bottled products due to “a suspected issue with the bottle sanitizing process,” according to a news release from the company.
Marketing Director Rose Jeter said the glass-bottled products in question may have a strong sanitizer odor which may affect the taste and quality of the product.
Here’s a chart of the affected products and their best buy dates:
|Product
|UPC
|Best Buy Dates
|A2A2 2% half gallon
|875252000289
|Nov. 8
|Creamline Whole Milk half gallon
|875252000074
|Nov. 4, Nov. 8, Nov. 9
|Homogenized Whole Milk half gallon
|875252000173
|Nov. 4, Nov. 8, Nov. 9
|Homogenized Whole Milk quart
|875252000159
|Nov. 5, Nov. 8, Nov. 9
|2% Milk half gallon
|875252000272
|Nov. 4, Nov. 8, Nov. 9
|2% Milk quart
|875252000258
|Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
|Non-Fat Creamline Milk half gallon
|875252000371
|Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
|Non-Fat Creamline Milk quart
|875252000357
|Nov. 8, Nov. 9
|Chocolate Milk half gallon
|875252000470
|Nov. 4, Nov. 8, Nov. 9
|Chocolate Milk quart
|875252000456
|Nov. 4, Nov. 5, Nov. 9
|Orange Cream Milk quart
|875252000623
|Nov. 8
|Cowpuccino Milk quart
|875252000760
|Nov. 8
|Heavy Cream quart
|875252000890
|Nov. 4, Nov. 8, Nov. 9
|Half and Half quart
|875252000869
|Nov. 8, Nov. 9
|Buttermilk quart
|875252000821
|Nov. 29
|Lemonade half gallon
|875252002658
|Dec. 19, Dec. 20
|Eggnog quart returnable bottle
|875252000982
|Nov. 15
|Old Fashioned Custard quart returnable bottle
|875252000920
|Nov. 15
|Eggnog half gallon returnable bottle
|875252000999
|Nov. 15
|Eggnog quart nonreturnable bottle
|875252001002
|Nov. 15
|Old Fashioned Custard quart nonreturnable bottle
|875252000951
|Nov. 15
Jeter said the glass bottles were distributed in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and New York starting Oct. 14 through retail stores, direct delivery and wholesale distributors.
The company said consumers should return the bottles to the place of purchase for a full refund.
There is no known health risk associated with the issue at this time.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the company at 540-721-2045.