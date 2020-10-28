67ºF

Homestead Creamery recalls products in glass bottles due to sanitation process issue

22 products have been recalled because the bottles have a strong cleaning agent odor

Bottles of milk in the milk cooler at Homestead Creamery.
WIRTZ, Va. – Fans of this local brand should check their refrigerators for any of the vintage-style company’s glass-bottled products.

Homestead Creamery voluntarily issued a recall on glass-bottled products due to “a suspected issue with the bottle sanitizing process,” according to a news release from the company.

Marketing Director Rose Jeter said the glass-bottled products in question may have a strong sanitizer odor which may affect the taste and quality of the product.

Here’s a chart of the affected products and their best buy dates:

ProductUPCBest Buy Dates
A2A2 2% half gallon875252000289Nov. 8
Creamline Whole Milk half gallon875252000074Nov. 4, Nov. 8, Nov. 9
Homogenized Whole Milk half gallon875252000173Nov. 4, Nov. 8, Nov. 9
Homogenized Whole Milk quart875252000159Nov. 5, Nov. 8, Nov. 9
2% Milk half gallon875252000272Nov. 4, Nov. 8, Nov. 9
2% Milk quart875252000258Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
Non-Fat Creamline Milk half gallon875252000371Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
Non-Fat Creamline Milk quart875252000357Nov. 8, Nov. 9
Chocolate Milk half gallon875252000470Nov. 4, Nov. 8, Nov. 9
Chocolate Milk quart875252000456Nov. 4, Nov. 5, Nov. 9
Orange Cream Milk quart
875252000623Nov. 8
Cowpuccino Milk quart
875252000760 Nov. 8
Heavy Cream quart
875252000890Nov. 4, Nov. 8, Nov. 9
Half and Half quart
875252000869Nov. 8, Nov. 9
Buttermilk quart
875252000821 Nov. 29
Lemonade half gallon
875252002658 Dec. 19, Dec. 20
Eggnog quart returnable bottle
875252000982 Nov. 15
Old Fashioned Custard quart returnable bottle
875252000920 Nov. 15
Eggnog half gallon returnable bottle
875252000999Nov. 15
Eggnog quart nonreturnable bottle
875252001002Nov. 15
Old Fashioned Custard quart nonreturnable bottle
875252000951Nov. 15

Jeter said the glass bottles were distributed in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and New York starting Oct. 14 through retail stores, direct delivery and wholesale distributors.

The company said consumers should return the bottles to the place of purchase for a full refund.

There is no known health risk associated with the issue at this time.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the company at 540-721-2045.

