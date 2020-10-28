57ºF

Some Giles County students will be in school four days a week starting in November

Shift only applies to pre-K through third graders

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Starting in November, officials say some Giles County students will be back in the classroom four days of the week.

Officials released a statement on the district’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to the release, the transition will begin on Nov. 16 and will only be for pre-K through third graders, who will still have the option of virtual instruction. Students in fourth through twelfth grade will continue with hybrid instruction.

The start and end times for all elementary and middle schools will also be changed to 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To see the full release, see below:

