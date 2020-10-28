58ºF

What’s News Today: school help, visitation policy change

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Patrick McKee, Anchor

Senator Mark Warner will travel to Southside today. He will make stops in Emporia and Lawrenceville, before stopping in South Boston. There, he will meet with leaders from the Mid-Atlantic Broadband Corporation about the importance of expanding broadband services.

Centra modifies its visitation policy. Starting today, only one visitor will be allowed to accompany a patient at a time with no more than two people visiting a patient during a hospital stay. Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Starting today, Roanoke County Schools offers Hybrid Help Days. It’s for students in middle and high school who need additional help, are failing a course or missing excessive work. Teachers will contact parents to ask the student to attend on a week by week basis.

