Local colleges, universities get millions in COVID-19 relief funding

Local colleges and universities are getting millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding.

Governor Ralph Northam announced he’s distributing $116 million in Cares Act federal funding to higher education institutions across the Commonwealth.

Virginia Tech is getting $13,296,727 and Radford University is getting $3,569,767.

Virginia Tech Spokesperson Mark Owczarski said the money will go a long way to make up for the expenses of testing, cleaning and virtual learning platforms.

“All of those carry expenses. The assistance in paying for that is really welcome relief. We’re really grateful that the state is willing to provide it,” said Owczarski.

Virginia Military Institute and the Roanoke Higher Education Center also received some funding.