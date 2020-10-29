Crime investigation truck at scene of swift water rescue in Henry County

FIELDALE, Va. – UPDATE - 1:07 p.m.

10 News is still on the scene in Fieldale Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:55 p.m., the Henry County Crime Investigation truck is now at the scene and the rescue squad is leaving.

Swift water rescue scene in Henry County along Smith River on Oct. 29, 2020 (WSLS 10)

ORIGINAL STORY

A swift water rescue is underway in Henry County Thursday afternoon.

10 News was on the scene near the Smith River in Fieldale, but only Fire-EMS and ambulances were allowed to go any further towards the river.

The roads were blocked off near River Road by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are still on the job locating and getting the person out of the water.

The rescue is still in progress.