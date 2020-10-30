17-year-old hurt in accidental shooting in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – Police in South Boston said a teenager was treated Thursday for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a call that someone in the 1900 block of Farragut Avenue had been shot, according to the South Boston Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old boy with what looked like a small caliber gunshot wound.

The teenager was taken to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital to be treated.

In the teenager’s statement, he said it was an accidental shooting, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7203.