Here’s what you need to know about parking before you hike at McAfee Knob

ROANOKE, Va. – McAfee Knob is one of Roanoke’s hot spots for hiking, but with a high-volume of visitors comes issues with parking.

Roanoke County wants to remind hikers that there are limited spots for parking in the area and parking in the wrong place can result in vehicles being ticketed or towed.

Here are a few reminders from officers to visitors about parking:

Parking in a way that restricts or blocks traffic is prohibited on all roads regardless of a “No Parking” sign

If there’s no “No Parking” sign, you can park off the roadway

If there’s a “No Parking” sign, parking there is prohibited and you may be ticketed

Vehicles improperly parked may be subject to towing at the towing companies' rates

Police recommend to use the park and ride lots at:

Intersection of Route 311 and Route 360

Intersection of Route 419 and Route 11

Interstate 81, Exit 140

Other parking is available at Catawba Center

Over the next several weekends, VDOT will place portable message boards in the area to keep vehicles off the roadway.