'It is absurd’: Liberty University alumni group reacts to Falwell’s new lawsuit

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Liberty University alumni group is speaking out after former president Jerry Falwell Jr. sued his former employer.

The complaint, filed Wednesday in circuit court, includes defamation and breach of contract. Falwell believes the university used false claims against him without investigating.

Save71 is an alumni organization advocating for reform at Liberty.

Dustin Wahl, co-founder of Save71, says he agrees with Falwell to a degree.

“It is absurd for Falwell to claim that it’s Liberty’s fault that he’s in a bad position now, but the Board does owe Falwell an apology for not holding him accountable sooner.”

Falwell resigned in August after controversy surrounded a now-deleted vacation photo as well as news of his wife’s extramarital affair.