Virginia’s Blue Ridge Restaurant Week set to return in September

Foodies, mark your calendars! Virginia’s Blue Ridge has announced when this year’s Restaurant Week will return.

It’ll take place from Sept. 12-20, with restaurants from all across the region expected to participate. Last year, nearly 80 restaurants got involved, including ones in the City of Roanoke, Roanoke County, the Town of Vinton, the City of Salem, Botetourt County and Franklin County.

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The event is designed to support businesses, attract new customers and strengthen the local economy.

“VBR Restaurant Week is such a special moment for our community. It’s a chance to celebrate the incredible talent of our local chefs and enjoy the thoughtful, limited-time menus they’ve crafted with so much care. Our independent restaurants truly are the heartbeat of Salem, and this week offers the perfect invitation to explore somewhere new or experience a fresh twist on a longtime favorite. I hope you’ll take part and show support for the businesses that make our town vibrant, welcoming, and delicious,” said City of Salem Mayor Renee Turk.

“We’re thrilled to partner with our neighboring municipalities to highlight the region’s vibrant culinary scene as we welcome the summer season,” said City of Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb. “With a wealth of food enthusiasts and talented chefs offering diverse cuisine, VBR Restaurant Week promises to be an exciting and enjoyable experience for both residents and visitors.”

For restaurants interested in participating, click here for further information.