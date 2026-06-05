Beautiful weekend weather ahead!

We are starting off with really nice weather for our Friday! Temperatures will warm up very quickly on Friday, and we will see a lot more sunshine than cloud cover. It will be a great day to get outside!

Temperatures Current as of 7:50AM (WSLS 2026)

The 10 to 10 forecast shows a quick warm-up into the 90s Friday afternoon, so if you do have to be outside for long periods of time, be sure to pack the extra bottle of water and sunscreen! We will stay dry all day thanks to high pressure influencing the region, but that will change for the second half of the weekend and part of next week.

10 to 10 (WSLS 2026)

If you have outdoor weekend plans, Saturday will be the better day to get those done! As a cold front moves into the region Sunday afternoon, the chance of showers and storms will be back in the picture. Have a great weekend!